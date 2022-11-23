Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Trading Down 8.8%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLPGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.10. 4,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.97%.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

