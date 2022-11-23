Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,657,000 after buying an additional 96,432 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 887,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,635,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESS opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.76 and a 1-year high of $363.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.24.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

