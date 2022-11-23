ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Trading Up 0.5%

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.23. 2,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 20.96% of ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

