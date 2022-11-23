ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after buying an additional 64,284 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 334,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HACK opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $63.23.

