ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $951,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 40,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

SILJ stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $15.48.

