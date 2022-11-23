ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Trading Up 2.7%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.64 and last traded at $35.64. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Stock Up 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.