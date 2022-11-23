European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Shares Down 0.3%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 735.25 ($8.69) and last traded at GBX 738 ($8.73). 57,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 169,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($8.75).
European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 675.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 691.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market cap of £748.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,838.46.
European Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. European Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
