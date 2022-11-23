European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Shares Down 0.3%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 735.25 ($8.69) and last traded at GBX 738 ($8.73). 57,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 169,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($8.75).

European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 675.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 691.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market cap of £748.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,838.46.

Get European Opportunities Trust alerts:

European Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. European Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

About European Opportunities Trust

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.