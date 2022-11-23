Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.01. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 246 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($10.92) to €9.70 ($9.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cheuvreux cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.1726 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

