Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.
Evergy Stock Performance
NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.
Evergy Company Profile
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.
