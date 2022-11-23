Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.67. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

About Evoke Pharma

(Get Rating)

Read More

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.