Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,311 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $18,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,682,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

NYSE EVH opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.57 million. Analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

