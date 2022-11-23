Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $162.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.89.
Shares of EXR opened at $156.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $149.78 and a 52 week high of $228.84.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
