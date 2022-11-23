FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 10,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 23,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

FAT Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

