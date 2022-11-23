Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.33

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.33 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 148.30 ($1.75). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 143.60 ($1.70), with a volume of 900,934 shares traded.

FXPO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.54) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 160 ($1.89) to GBX 110 ($1.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £857.77 million and a PE ratio of 341.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

