Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 841,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

