Financial Analysis: Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) vs. Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) and Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
26.6% of Hyliion shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Hyliion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hyliion and Atlis Motor Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hyliion
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1.83
|Atlis Motor Vehicles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Hyliion and Atlis Motor Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hyliion
|$200,000.00
|2,713.68
|-$96.05 million
|($0.88)
|-3.43
|Atlis Motor Vehicles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Atlis Motor Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyliion.
Profitability
This table compares Hyliion and Atlis Motor Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hyliion
|-12,683.48%
|-30.26%
|-28.92%
|Atlis Motor Vehicles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Hyliion beats Atlis Motor Vehicles on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Hyliion
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
About Atlis Motor Vehicles
Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.
