Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.58

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.58 and traded as high as C$32.20. Finning International shares last traded at C$31.91, with a volume of 498,873 shares.

FTT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total transaction of C$25,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,184.82. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$93,621.84.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

