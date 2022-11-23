Finnovate Acquisition (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Finnovate Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) by 342,466.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

