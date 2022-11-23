First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45. 16 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 143,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000. First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF accounts for 0.3% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 143.34% of First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

