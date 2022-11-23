Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Five9 stock opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $146.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $86.79.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $1,246,590. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Five9 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,569,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

