FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $191.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.63. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.08.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

