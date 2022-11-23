Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $39.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Foot Locker Stock Down 2.8 %

FL opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $156,482,000 after acquiring an additional 312,687 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $139,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,049 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

