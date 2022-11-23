Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $40.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.
Foot Locker Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of FL stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 101.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,062 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 43.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.
