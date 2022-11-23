Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $30.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Cuts Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.98%.

Insider Transactions at Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Articles

