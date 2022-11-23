Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCPT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.
Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of FCPT opened at $26.98 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.