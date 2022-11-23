Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCPT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT opened at $26.98 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

