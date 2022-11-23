FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Trading Up 47.6%

Shares of FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) were up 47.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 3,103,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 677% from the average daily volume of 399,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

FOXO Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Get FOXO Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of FOXO Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FOXO Technologies stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of FOXO Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc, a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOXO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOXO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.