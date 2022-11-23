Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.90

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.90 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.38). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 32.65 ($0.39), with a volume of 793,399 shares traded.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £101.28 million and a PE ratio of 1,632.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 40,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £12,619.79 ($14,922.30).

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

