Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 31st. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €24.68 ($25.18) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($81.63). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.22.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

