Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.35. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 10,935 shares trading hands.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $67.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Friedman Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.50%.

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,831.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Friedman Industries news, Director Joe L. Williams acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $50,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $207,955.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,831.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,610 shares of company stock worth $196,938. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Recommended Stories

