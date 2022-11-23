Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Given a C$4.80 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.80 target price on Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

CVE FL opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. Frontier Lithium has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$465.63 million and a P/E ratio of -40.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.34.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium ( CVE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

