FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $172.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.36 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.22.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

