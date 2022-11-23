Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP) Trading Up 2.9%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 8,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 15,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

