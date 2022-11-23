Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.68

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.68 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.48). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 40.35 ($0.48), with a volume of 79,854 shares.

Futura Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.31. The company has a market cap of £115.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Futura Medical news, insider James Henry Barder sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.53), for a total transaction of £112,500 ($133,025.90).

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

