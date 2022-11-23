G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Trading 1.7% Higher

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.50 and last traded at 0.50. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

G Mining Ventures Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.57.

About G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

