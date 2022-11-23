GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($31.63) to €33.40 ($34.08) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($36.73) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($37.76) to €39.00 ($39.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($40.82) to €42.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.85.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

