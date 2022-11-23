Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Stock Position Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 407,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 38,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

