Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHA) Trading Up 0.2%

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 2,301,866 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,985% from the average daily volume of 74,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Glass Houses Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glass Houses Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition by 23.8% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition by 2,186.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Glass Houses Acquisition by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glass Houses Acquisition

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

