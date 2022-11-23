Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.35

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $12.28. Glencore shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 371,981 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.16) to GBX 660 ($7.80) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.62) to GBX 500 ($5.91) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.75) to GBX 730 ($8.63) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

Glencore Announces Dividend

Glencore Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.