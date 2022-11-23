Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 15,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 150,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

