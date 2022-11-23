Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 155.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 57,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,054,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,739,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSEARCA SIL opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $40.29.

