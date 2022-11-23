Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 159.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $754,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 17.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

