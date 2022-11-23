Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.64. Approximately 130,452 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 28,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000.

