Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.64

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.64 and traded as low as $10.89. Gray Television shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 569 shares.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.