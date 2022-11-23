GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Trading Down 1.7%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.11 and last traded at 1.12. 15,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 57,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.14.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.27.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

