Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,996.07

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,996.07 ($23.60) and traded as high as GBX 2,262 ($26.75). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,240 ($26.49), with a volume of 205,512 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRG. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,600 ($42.57) to GBX 3,000 ($35.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.06) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,971.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,996.07. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,931.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,772 ($20.95) per share, for a total transaction of £265.80 ($314.30).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

