Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $100,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $63,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $63,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $174,958.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,745 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,437 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of GO opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

