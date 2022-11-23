Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OMAB opened at $70.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth $47,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.