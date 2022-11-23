GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.44) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.06) to GBX 1,580 ($18.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.37) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($16.91) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,622 ($19.18).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,407 ($16.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £57.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,293.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,362.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,541.56. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.57).

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at GSK

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($15.66) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($50,411.26). Insiders have acquired 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,706 over the last ninety days.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.