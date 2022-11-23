GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Stock Price Down 0.1%

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 72,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,331,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 261,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $8,863,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 6.4% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 70,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,015,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About GX Acquisition Corp. II

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

