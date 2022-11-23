Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $172.90

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.90 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 214.87 ($2.54). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 213.60 ($2.53), with a volume of 630,475 shares changing hands.

Halfords Group Trading Down 14.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.90. The stock has a market cap of £401.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

